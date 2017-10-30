Baidu Joining Up With Shouqi Over Driverless Vehicles
Baidu will provide Shouqi with its Baidu Map service, while Shouqi will help Baidu develop high-precision maps for self-driving cars.
Baidu funds Autonomous Driving project. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Chinese search engine giant Baidu and Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, a car-hailing operator, are joining up to develop driverless vehicles, the official Xinhua media service reported on Saturday.
Baidu will provide Shouqi with its Baidu Map service, while Shouqi will help Baidu develop high-precision maps for self-driving cars.
Baidu will also offer software and hardware to help the new vehicles navigate using artificial intelligence technology.
The Chinese internet company is trying to reshape its business around AI and autonomous driving, a strategy that has raised concerns among some investors.
Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, a subsidiary of the state-owned Shouqi group, operates in more than 50 cities in China.
Baidu recently signed an agreement with BAIC Group to mass produce level 4 autonomous vehicles by 2021. It is targeting mass production of autonomous buses with King Long by 2018.
Also Watch: Interview | Peter Mackenzie, MD, Harley-Davidson India and China | Cars18
Baidu will provide Shouqi with its Baidu Map service, while Shouqi will help Baidu develop high-precision maps for self-driving cars.
Baidu will also offer software and hardware to help the new vehicles navigate using artificial intelligence technology.
The Chinese internet company is trying to reshape its business around AI and autonomous driving, a strategy that has raised concerns among some investors.
Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, a subsidiary of the state-owned Shouqi group, operates in more than 50 cities in China.
Baidu recently signed an agreement with BAIC Group to mass produce level 4 autonomous vehicles by 2021. It is targeting mass production of autonomous buses with King Long by 2018.
Also Watch: Interview | Peter Mackenzie, MD, Harley-Davidson India and China | Cars18
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Hails Boys for Showing Character in Knock-out Game
- Twinkle Ends Silence on Mallika Dua-Akshay Kumar Row With Twitter Post
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- Pakistan to Hosts ACC Emerging Nations Cup in 2018, Will India Play?
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root