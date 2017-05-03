Bajaj Auto Motorcycle Sales Up 1 Percent at 2,93,932 Units in April

Bajaj Auto today reported a marginal 1 percent increase in motorcycle sales at 2,93,932 units in April this year. The company had sold 2,91,898 units of motorcycle in the same month last year.

Total vehicle sales last month stood at 3,29,800 units, down 0.09 percent, as against 3,30,109 units in the same month a year earlier, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

The two-wheeler major said its exports rose by 46 percent during the month to 1,51,913 units from 1,03,976 units in the corresponding year-ago period. In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in April decreased by 6 percent to 35,868 units as compared to 38,211 units in the year-ago month.