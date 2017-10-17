cricketnext
Bajaj Auto Q2 Profit Falls About 1 Percent

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose about 2 percent to 65.66 billion rupees.

Reuters

Updated:October 17, 2017, 1:52 PM IST
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth-biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 11.12 billion rupees ($171.33 million), compared with 11.23 billion rupees last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.11 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

