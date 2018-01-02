Bajaj Auto Sales up 30% in December at 2,92,547 Units
Motorcycle sales grew 12.52 percent to 2,28,762 units in December 2017 against 2,03,312 units in December 2016.
Bajaj Dominar. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)
Bajaj Auto today reported 29.72 percent increase in total sales in December at 2,92,547 units as against 2,25,529 units in the same month previous year.
Motorcycle sales grew 12.52 percent to 2,28,762 units in December 2017 against 2,03,312 units in December 2016, the company said in a statement.
Commercial vehicles sales zoomed to 63,785 units during the month compared to 22,217 units in the year-ago period, it added. Exports stood at 1,43,038 units in the month as against 1,05,804 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 35.19 percent.
Also Watch: Kevin Flynn, President & MD, FCA India | Interview
Motorcycle sales grew 12.52 percent to 2,28,762 units in December 2017 against 2,03,312 units in December 2016, the company said in a statement.
Commercial vehicles sales zoomed to 63,785 units during the month compared to 22,217 units in the year-ago period, it added. Exports stood at 1,43,038 units in the month as against 1,05,804 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 35.19 percent.
Also Watch: Kevin Flynn, President & MD, FCA India | Interview
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge
- Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Launched in India For Rs 5.44 Lakh
- After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
- Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join RCB Coaching Setup, Vettori to Remain Head Coach
- Congratulations! Sunidhi Chauhan Welcomes Baby Boy