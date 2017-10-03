Bajaj Auto Sales Up By 14% in September

Bajaj Auto has reported 14 percent increase in total sales at 4,28,752 units in September. The company had sold 3,76,765 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Motorcycle sales were at 3,69,678 units as against 3,31,976 in the year-ago month, up 11 percent, it added. Domestic motorcycle sales rose 7 percent to 2,47,418 units compared to 2,30,502 in September last year, the company said. Commercial vehicles sales were up 32 percent at 59,074 units as against 44,789 in the corresponding month last year. Overall exports in September were at 1,46,973 units as against 1,21,173 in the same month last year, up 21 percent, Bajaj Auto said.