Bajaj Auto Workers to Go on 2-Day Hunger Strike on January 7

Workers of Bajaj Auto will go on a two-day hunger strike on January 7 and 8 in front of the company's Akurdi plant in Pune to protest against the 'anti-workers activities' of the company's management.

In a letter addressed to Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana said, "It will undertake a hunger strike at the Shahid Datta Padale statue, opposite Bajaj Auto gate, Akurdi, on January 7-8 against anti workers and anti-union activities of the Bajaj management." The company's management deliberately transferred the active members of the union and has given false charge sheets and show cause letters to the workers, the letter said. "Bajaj management adopted a strategy of terrorising and harassing workers. To condemn such anti-union act of management, we have decided to go on hunger strike," the letter issued said.

When contacted, Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana President Dilip Pawar told PTI: "The management is harassing our active members. They are issuing show cause notices and even transferring workers. Besides, the issue of eight dismissed workers is yet to be settled." The workers are also dissatisfied because of the wage review process, which was due with effect from April 1 2016, is yet to be finalised, Pawar said. The Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana has around 1,000 members at the Chakan and Akurdi plants in Pune of the two-wheeler major. When contacted, Bajaj Auto declined to comment on the matter.