Bajaj CT100 with Electric Start Launched at Rs 41,997

Bajaj Auto’s popular CT100 has been upgraded with an Electric Start. CT100 is known fuel efficiency which makes it a ‘jackpot’ for the customer. The new CT100 Alloy ES has been priced at Rs 41,997 for a limited period of time and will be available at all authorized Bajaj Auto dealerships across the country.The CT100 Alloy ES is powered by a 102 cc single cylinder engine, equipped with a 4-stroke petrol motor delivering 7.7 Ps of power and 8.24 Nm of torque. The new CT100 ES has a new decal design, as well as a fuel gauge and flexible side indicators.Commenting on the launch of the CT100 Alloy ES, Mr Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd said “The CT100 is the most compelling offering in its segment; it provides customers with superior mileage and now comes with the convenience of electric start. At an introductory price of Rs 41,997- we expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago.”The CT100 ES features the innovative SNS (Spring in Spring Suspension) technology that helps deliver an outstanding ability to handle tough road conditions with comfort. CT100 ES is available in three colour options - Black with silver & red decals, Black with silver & blue decals, and in Red.CT 100 Alloy and CT 100 B in kick-start versions will continue to be available.