Bajaj Dominar 400 Customer Deliveries Begin

Bajaj Auto has commenced customer deliveries of the highly anticipated Dominar 400 from January 10, 2017 onwards from Bajaj Dealerships in 22 cities.

The Dominar 400 was launched on December 15, 2016, bookings for which were made on the official Bajaj Auto website at of Rs. 9000. January production of the Dominar was sold out within 14 days of the launch. The online bookings now continue for deliveries in February.

The Dominar 400, powered by a 373cc triple spark four valve DTS-i engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, is the first of a series of Bajaj's premium biking segment.

The Dominar 400 comes with a massive perimeter frame and contoured pressed-steel swing arm to deliver a rock-solid ride. The 373.2cc DTS-i engine delivers linear performance through its smooth six speed transmission and slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 in Twilight Plum (Image: Bajaj)

The engine produces 35PS of power and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle has a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension to ensure good handling on various surfaces.

The twin channel ABS empowered 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc ensures good braking capabilities. Dominar 400 is the only motorcycle in India to have full LED mosaic head lamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).

The Dominar 400 is available in Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White colors and is priced at Rs 150,000 for ABS and Rs 136,000 for disc brake version (prices ex-showroom-Delhi).

