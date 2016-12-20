Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 200 Vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: Spec Comparison

With the launch of Bajaj's Dominar range, competition on high performance motorcycles has increased in the Indian market. So, before you bring home a 400cc motorcycle, you could consider KTM Duke 200 or Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and compare performance similarities or differences in weight and equipment.

Power

Dominar 400

In raw numbers on power, the Dominar 400 clearly has an edge over the other two. It is powered by a 373.2 cc triple spark four valve DTS-i engine, with fuel injection and liquid cooling, paired to six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.

With 35 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque, Bajaj says the Dominar 400 can do 0-100 kmph in 8.23 seconds and 148 kmph when maxed out.

Pulsar RS 200

Powering the RS 200 is a 199.5cc single cylinder, four stroke, SOHC 4valve, liquid cooled, triple spark, FI engine that produces 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of torque @ 8000 rpm. The RS is capable of doing 140.8 kmph of top speed.

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar RS200: The Fastest Ever Pulsar Impresses

Duke 200

The Austrian bike manufacturer has had a name in creating impeccable models adored by motorcyclists the world over. The Duke too has a 200cc compact, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine.

With 26 hp of power and 19.2 Nm torque @ 8000 rpm, the Duke is very quick. The power-to-weight ratio on the bike is quite staggering, at dry weight of 129.5 kg, which makes it faster than the 400cc motorcycle off the line.

Equipment

Dominar 400

Braking is covered by 320mm front and 230mm rear disc, and the bike comes with an optional twin channel ABS system in the higher variant. The bike will come to a stop from 100-0 kmph in 46.19 metres, Bajaj claims.

The Dominar 400 is also the first motorcycle in India to have full LED mosaic head lamps with vertical AHO (Automatic Headlight On). The Dominar weighs 182 kgs.

Pulsar RS 200

The RS comes equipped with twin projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, crystal LED tail lights, 300 mm dia disc (front) with a single-channel ABS system and 230 mm dia disc in the rear.

For comfort and handling, it has Nitrox Mono suspension at the rear and telescopic, anti friction bush in the front. It has, Bajaj says, a race exhaust which gives a throaty note.

The RS 200 weighs about 165 kgs and has fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

Duke 200

The Duke has a 4-pot radially mounted calliper on a 300mm front disc, telescopic with anti friction bush in the front and Nitrox mono shock absorber with canister at the back. It too has dual projector headlamps and crystal tail lights.

The instrument cluster has low fuel warning lamp, stand alarm, average fuel economy and other such handy features. KTM says it will do 35 kmpl.

Pricing

Dominar 400

The base price for the Dominar 400 is Rs 1.36 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh for the variant with the ABS system, which is available in three coloutrs - Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White.

Pulsar RS 200

The non-ABS variant of the RS 200 is priced at Rs 1,21,228 and the ABS variant costs Rs 1,33,230. It is available in Demon Black and Yellow.

Duke 200

Duke 200 with standard equipment is priced at Rs 1,44,329 (ex-showroom) in two colours - the classic KTM Orange and White.

Also watch: La Ferrari and KTM SuperDuke 1290 Go Head to Head in a Tug of War