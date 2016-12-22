Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison

The Dominar 400 is the first of Bajaj's latest range of high-performance motorcycles, and considering its pricing, the 400cc bike is quite a good buy. However, let's take a quick gander at what stands against it and should you instead consider an expensive KTM or go for a RE that has off-road capabilities.

Power

Dominar 400

Power on all three bikes is quite similar, but how that power is delivered to the wheels and how the motorcycle handles makes the difference.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.2 cc triple spark four valve DTS-i engine, with fuel injection and liquid cooling, paired to six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.

With 35 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque, Bajaj says the Dominar 400 can do 0-100 kmph in 8.23 seconds and 148 kmph when maxed out.

Duke 390

The Duke 390 is the most powerful of the lot and the lightest. The 375 cc single-cylinder engine produces 44 bhp @ 9,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque @ 7,250 rpm. It has six-speed transmission.

It is the fastest too with 160 kmph of top speed, and also the quickest as it can do 0-60 in a mere 2.6 seconds.

Himalayan

The Himalayan has a 411cc single cylinder, air-cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC engine that produces 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque @ 4000-4500 rpm. It is paired to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

The Himalayan is capable of doing 130 kmph. However, speed is not what the bike has been designed for. It is meant to serve purposes of touring, along with some off-road capabilities too.

Bajaj Dominar 400 (Image: Bajaj)

Equipment

Dominar 400

Braking is covered by 320mm front and 230mm rear disc, and the bike comes with an optional twin channel ABS system in the higher variant. The bike will come to a stop from 100-0 kmph in 46.19 metres, Bajaj claims.

The Dominar 400 is also the first motorcycle in India to have full LED mosaic head lamps with vertical AHO (Automatic Headlight On). The Dominar weighs 182 kgs.

Also read: Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India at Rs 1.36 Lakh, Targets International Market Too

Duke 390

The 390 has an all digital intrument cluster that keeps you up to date with fuel consumption and remaining range. It comes with multi-reflector headlamp and LED tail lamps.

Fuel tank capacity is 11 litres (reserve 2.5 litres) and KTM says it can do 25 kmpl. Braking is covered by disc brakes front (300 mm) and back (230 mm), with WP suspension in the front and WP monoshock at the back. Cast light alloy wheels are fitted with grippy Metzeler tyres.

Himalayan

The Himalayan's instrument cluster is fairly simple with analoque speedo and rpm gauge. One interesting add on is a digital compass that constantly shows the direction you're headed in.

It has mounting points at the front and back that allow a rider to strap on luggage or jerry cans for a long ride.

Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: A Bike That Can Do It All, in a Budget

It has disc brakes at the front (300 mm) and back (240 mm), and telescopic front suspension and monoshock with linkage rear suspension.

Royal Enfield Himalayan (Image: Royal Enfield)

Pricing

Dominar 400

The base price for the Dominar 400 is Rs 1.36 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh for the variant with the ABS system, which is available in three coloutrs - Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White.

Duke 390

The priciest of them the three, the Duke 390 will set you back Rs 2,02,127 (ex-showroom Mumbai), but it is the lightest, the fastest and has Austrain built quality.

Himalayan

The Himalayan has been priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Slight above the Dominar 400 but the motorcycle has capabilities to make up for it.

Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Mahindra Mojo: A Comparison of Champions

Royal Enfield Himalayan Review