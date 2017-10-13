Bajaj Platina ComforTec Launched at Rs 46,656, Gets LED Daytime Lights

Domestic two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has launched the upgraded version of its 100cc commuter motorcycle Platina ComforTec, priced at Rs 46,656 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Platina ComforTec comes with LED Daylight Running Lights (DRL), a technology introduced for the first time in a 100cc-150cc segment bike in the country, the company claimed in a release.Bajaj said due to its lower power consumption (as much as 88 percent less), the new Platina ComforTec delivers higher mileage compared to other bikes with automatic headlamp on, adding to its claimed reputation of being the world mileage champion. In addition to LED DRLs, the new Platina ComforTec is powered by the frugal 100cc Bajaj DTSi engine, it said."With the introduction of this upgraded Platina ComforTec, we have made a superior product even better," Bajaj Auto president for motorcycle business Eric Vas said. ComforTec is a first of its kind technology introduced in any commuter bike which reduces 20 percent jerks compared to other 100 cc motorcycles, the company said.The Pune-based company reported 14 percent increase in total sales at 4,28,752 units in September. The company had sold 3,76,765 units in the same month last year. Bajaj's motorcycle sales were at 3,69,678 units as against 3,31,976 in the year-ago month, up 11 percent, it added. Domestic motorcycle sales rose 7 percent to 2,47,418 units compared to 2,30,502 in September last year.