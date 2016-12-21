Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS to Return in Indian Market in January 2017

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS will be returning to the Indian market in 2017. The new NS will debut in mid January and will have mild changes to its styling. However, the significant change is that it now have an engine complaint with Bharat Stage IV norms. The performance will remain the same, Bajaj says.

Though the basic naked structure will continue to remain so, but it will have more colour options.

According to a report on carandbike, the 200 NS will get an ABS variant too next year, which will give it TVS Apache RTR 200 4V portfolio, which is quite the competition it. The ABS system on the bike is likely going to the same found on the its cousin the Pulsar RS200.

Bajaj is also planning to export the refreshed BSIV NS 200 from January.

Previously, Bajaj discontinued refreshing stock of the 200 NS in the domestic market in April 2015, however production never stopped so as to meet export requirements for Latin America, where the 200 NS is a hit.

The company never officially suspended the NS 200, but in real terms it was no longer available at dealerships. Now, the NS will join the Bajaj line up again, which already has had neat additions like the BSIV complaint 220F and the Dominar. The RS 200 is also expected to get a BSIV complaint engine by January end.