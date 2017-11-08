Bajaj-Triumph Co-Developed Bikes Expected to Hit Market by 2021

British niche bike maker Triumph and India's Bajaj Auto are expecting their co-developed motorcycles in the 200-500 cc segment to hit the markets in early part of 2021. The companies, which had inked a global agreement to develop bikes in August this year, are also working currently to close final commercial agreement detailing finer points of the collaboration by early next year."The partnership is developing very well. As business partners we have signed heads of terms...," Triumph Director of sales and marketing Paul Stroud told PTI on the sidelines of EICMA event here. He further said the two partners are currently "working behind the scenes very quickly to finalise the commercial agreements between both companies". "We anticipate to finalise it (commercial agreement) early next year," Stroud said, adding already steps have been taken to develop a range of motorcycles which will be launched within India. When asked by when those motorcycles would be launched, he said: "We are expecting to be launching first products in markets like in early 2021."On the number of products the companies are trying to co-develop, Stroud said: "Those details are not available yet." The finer details on product side could only be shared after finalisation of commercial agreements, he added. He, however, confirmed that the bikes would be manufactured by Bajaj at its Chakan plant near Pune.Stroud said the motorcycles developed under the partnership will be branded Triumph and would be sold through a dedicated Triumph network. Bullish on the prospects of the proposed motorcycles in India, Stroud said, "We see an exciting future within that (200-500cc) segment in the Indian market." CoIn August this year, Bajaj Auto and British niche bike maker Triumph announced a global partnership for design, development, and distribution of mid-range motorcycles.The global partnership will enable Triumph to significantly expand its global reach by entering new higher market volume segments, especially within the emerging markets across the world. On the other hand, Bajaj will gain access to Triumph brand and its motorcycles, enabling it to offer a wider range of motorcycles within its domestic market and other international markets. Triumph's portfolio includes high-powered bikes such as the Rocket III, Speed Triple, Daytona 200, SuperSports Daytona 675R, Tiger 800 and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family, among others.Currently, Bajaj Auto's product portfolio ranges from the entry-level 110 cc CT 100 to 373 cc bike Dominar, although it also sells other higher powered bikes through its partnership with Austrian bike maker KTM.