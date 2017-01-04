Bajaj V Gets Style Upgrade From Italian Render Artist Oberdan Bezzi

Italian render artist Oberdan Bezzi has given his digitally imagined take on the Bajaj V, motorcycles known for using metal from Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Bezzi's rendition the V22 has three different styles - Roadster, Cafe Racer and Scrambler.

The concept motorcycles have been given some premium upgrades that include upside down suspension in the front, gas charged nitrox shock absorbers at the rear, Brembo sourced disc brakes on both ends and a dual channel ABS.

Bajaj V22 Cafe Racer (Image: Motosketches)

The V22s have a retro appeal, especially owing to the wire-spoked wheels and round headlights instead of a hexagonal one on the bikes currently on sale.

The cafe racer version gets a removable pillion seat cowl, which is also available on the V12 and V15.

Bajaj V22 Scrambler (Image: Motosketches)

Bezzi has taken inspiration from the Pulsar 220 as the engine and chassis is has been derived fro the 220cc bike. The engine is a 4-stroke, DTS-i, oil cooled, single cylinder 220cc unit, which produces 21.05 bhp and 19.12 Nm of torque at 7000rpm.

If the V22 does become reality, it would perhaps have a retuned engine with better low and mid-range power.