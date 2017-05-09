Bajaj V12 Disc Brake Variant Launched at Rs 60,000

Bajaj Auto introduced a new variant of Bajaj V12 bike with a front disk brake, priced at Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant is Rs 3000 more expensive than the standard disc brake version which was highly criticized by the customers due to the braking system.

Powered single cylinder, 4 stroke air cooled DTS-i engine V12 is the younger sibling of the V15. The 124.5cc engine produces 10.5 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bookings for the Bajaj V12 front disc brake variant have commenced and will be available in the market very soon.

