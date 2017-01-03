Bajaj V12 Launched in India at Rs 56,283

Bajaj has launched the V12, which is a second addition to its line up of motorcycles that have metal from the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The V12 looks similar to its elder sibling the V15, except some cost-saving cosmetic changes.

It is powered by a 124.5 cc single cylinder, air cooled, DTS-i engine that produces 10.7 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.98 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is perhaps an engine borrowed from Bajaj Discover 125.

The V12 has a 130 mm drum setup front and back. An optional disc brake variant is not available. It comes with tube tyres that are of a lower grade, and the headlight is a 35 watt DC unit instead of the 55 watt bulb seen in the V15.

Bajaj has priced the V12 at Rs 56,283, which is Rs 5,188 over the disc brake version of the Discover 125.

