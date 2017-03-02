Bentley Bentayga Mulliner SUV to Break Cover at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

There's good news for anyone tempted to buy Bentley's new Bentayga SUV but has thus far been put off by its relative lack of exclusivity. The company is launching a new flagship Mulliner version with a strictly limited yearly production.

As well as rarity, which Bentley claims is partly down to the sheer complexity and man-hours required to complete each example, the latest version of Bentley's first SUV will boast a number of bespoke firsts when it debuts in the metal at the Geneva motor show.

The most notable of which upon initial inspection is a two-tone exterior paint finish of the type usually reserved for the Mulsanne limousine. It also sits on new 22-inch, seven-spoke Mulliner wheels and the lower bumper grilles get a chrome treatment.

Inside, the car will boast a new Ombré Burr Walnut veneer, that transitions in colour from black to walnut brown and which will be used for the first time to dress the fascia as well as door panels.

What's more, the launch edition will be the first and only model to feature images of the Monte Rosa mountain range in marquetry form inlaid within the veneer.

As for the seating, the two-tone theme continues with the front and rear seats dressed in contrasting leathers with contrasting hand-stitching, plus the Mulliner emblem embroidered into each head restraint.

The car will come with a Mulliner bottle cooler as standard, integrated between the rear seats which is designed to keep champagne at the perfect temperature, and another standard detail is a set of Cumbria Crystal flutes.

However, even on a car this premium, the Linley Hamper by Mulliner – complete with fridge, bespoke cutlery, crockery and individual dry goods store – is a cost option.

Nevertheless, hamper or no hamper, the Mulliner Bentayga will come with a 6-liter W12 engine, 600hp, 900NM of torque and a 0-100km/h time of just 4.0 seconds, ensuring that regardless of interior or exterior options, it remains the world's fastest and most powerful production SUV.

After its debut in Geneva, the order books for the latest Mulliner model will officially open.