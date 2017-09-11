Bentley Mulsanne Design Series to Debut at Frankfurt Motor Show Along with the New Continental GT

Bentley Mulsanne Design Series by Mulliner. (Image: Bentley)

The all-new Continental GT is all set to make its global debut at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt on 12 September.The third generation of the legendary Bentley Continental GT is designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain. The new Continental GT features an all-new, enhanced version of Bentley’s celebrated 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine which, for the first time, is available with a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.The sprint to 100 km/h takes 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds) with top speed reached at 333 km/h (207 mph). The New Continental GT also has a Grand Touring range of 740 km (460 miles).A new, technically advanced, adaptive chassis uses Bentley’s intelligent 48-volt Dynamic Ride System to ensure a responsive ride and exceptional handling and refinement in all road conditions. The new system controls ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning passengers from excessive movement as well as making the car feel effortlessly precise.The more sculptural and sharply defined muscular exterior design is complemented by a luxurious interior packed with exquisite details that showcases major evolutions in Bentley’s unique application of technology, including an advanced, fully digital, driver-focused instrument panel and revolutionary Bentley Rotating Display.The limited edition Mulsanne Design Series by Mulliner also debuts at Frankfurt. Inspired by the latest trends in high-end interior design and fashion, the new model – debuting in striking King Fisher Blue – pushes the boundaries of what is possible with carbon fibre.It features an all-new tessellated coloured carbon fibre, inspired by high-tech sportswear, and available in a choice of three signature Mulliner colours, including King Fisher, Metallic Silver and Metallic Bronze. This accent colour continues through the interior cabin and is featured in the Hidden Delights areas of the car.On the exterior, a gloss black vertical vane grille, side vents, window surrounds, dark tint ‘Flying B’ mascot and 21” Speed wheels with a bespoke finish give the car a purposeful stance.The Mulliner bespoke coachbuilding team has also created a special one-off Flying Spur V8 S for the Frankfurt expo. Delivering a standard of exclusivity that is unmistakably Mulliner, this unique model features a three-tone interior lined with Portland, Porpoise and white hides inspired by the classic coachbuilding era. White accents are featured throughout the interior with a special white bezel on the centre console clock and white diamond quilted stitching on the seats. Outside, Mulliner has created a Duo-Tone Light Windsor Blue over Dark Windsor Blue with a white fine-line.Completing the Bentley line-up on the stand is the world’s only true-luxury SUV – the Bentayga – which combines unparalleled luxury with sporting ability, off-road performance and everyday usability. With its 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 powerplant, the Bentayga can accelerate from standing to 60mph in just 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 secs) before hitting a top speed of 187mph (301 km/h).