Bespoke McLaren 720S Coupe Unveiled at Dubai International Motor Show

The car's rear wing detail took over 30 hours to complete. (Image: McLaren)

To mark the opening of the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show, British supercar company, McLaren has unveiled a unique version of its 720S coupé that takes its design inspiration from the words of Bruce McLaren, the late New Zealand-born racing driver that laid the foundations for the McLaren F1 team.A genuine commission for a Dubai-based client, rather than simply a show car showcasing the company's MSO special operations department's capabilities, this particular 720S is finished in Zenith Black paint to which a special satin finish has been applied. It's an optimum color choice to offset the gold-colored alloy wheels and the genuine 24-carat gold engine heatshield (in itself a reference to the iconic McLaren F1 hypercar that boasted a gold-lined engine bay for optimum cooling).The interior also boasts gold accents plus a dashboard-mounted plaque declaring the car a 1 of 1 MSO commission, while the finishing touch is a unique treatment to the car's rear wing that took 30 hours of craftsmanship to complete.Inscribed across it in gold Arabic script that has been embellished to also look like a graphical representation of the Dubai skyline is a condensed version of Brue McLaren's most famous quote: "Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone."The full quotation: "To do something well is so worthwhile that to die trying to do it better cannot be foolhardy. It would be a waste of life to do nothing with one's ability, for I feel that life is measured in achievement, not years alone" was uttered by the racing driver, from his cockpit, during a race in 1964.Of the one-off car, which retains its standard 4-liter, twin-turbo V8 powerplant and drivetrain, Andreas Bareis, McLaren Automotive's MD for the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, said: "The UAE and the region are very important to McLaren, not only in terms of our client base, but also because of the support from our shareholders. This car pays tribute to that."This year's Dubai International Motorshow runs November 14-18, after which, McLaren will hand over the car to its expectant client.