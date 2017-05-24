X

Bharat Forge Q4 Net Profit Up 25 Percent at Rs 207 Crore

PTI

Updated: May 24, 2017, 8:44 PM IST
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo Courtesy: Bharat Forge)

Auto components major Bharat Forge has reported a 25.32 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 207.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 165.57 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,205.37 crore as against Rs 1,089.07 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.67 percent. For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 585.07 crore as compared to Rs 697.62 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 8:44 PM IST
