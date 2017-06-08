BharatBenz Crosses 50,000 Truck Sales Landmark in India

BharatBenz now has over 50,000 trucks on Indian roads.

The company achieved this milestone with the customer handover of its 50,000th truck, which marks an unprecedented ramp-up in the Indian commercial vehicle industry. The vehicle, a 4928 TT tractor from the all-new BharatBenz heavy-duty range, was presented at a regional brand event in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the achievement, Erich Nesselhauf, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said: “50,000 truck sales in less than five years - no other new market entrant in India has achieved this before. BharatBenz is today firmly established in the world’s toughest CV market and will continue to push the industry limits in terms of safety features, environmental friendliness and fuel economy.”

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Sales & Marketing added: “We have seen a very positive growth momentum following the introduction of the new BS-IV standard, and we aim to further capitalise on this. Customers understand our superior BS-IV solution based on proven SCR technology.”

First unveiled in February 2011, BharatBenz celebrated its market launch in September 2012. Soon featuring a full-fledged product portfolio in the medium- and heavy-duty segments, the brand crossed the first major milestone of 10,000 units in April 2014 and has further accelerated its growth from there. With the refresh of the medium-duty range in 2016 and the all-new heavy-duty range in 2017, BharatBenz updated its entire truck portfolio within a short span in an attempt to give customers, even more, value for their money. BharatBenz products are sold and serviced through a pan-Indian network of more than 130 touchpoints which is continuously expanded further also beyond the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.