BharatBenz Launches BS-IV Compliant Heavy-Duty Truck Range

BharatBenz has launched its all-new heavy-duty truck range with customers, financiers and dealers from New Delhi and NCR.

The new BharatBenz models meet the new BS-IV emission standards and are introduced at the price level of the brand's earlier BS-III trucks. True to the claim of ‘profit technology’, the company claims that the trucks deliver better fuel economy as well as lower maintenance costs. It includes the three product families of haulage trucks, construction trucks, and tractors.

At the launch, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) said: “Delhi and NCR remains one of BharatBenz’s key focus markets. With our all-new BharatBenz heavy-duty trucks, we aim to convince many additional customers in the region – thanks to our best-in-class ‘profit technology’ package of productivity, efficiency and safety with BSIV emission norms.”

The BharatBenz product range of trucks above 9 to 49 tonnes has been available as BS-IV variants since August 2015. Even before the transition to the BS-IV standard on 1st April 2017, more than 1,000 BharatBenz BS-IV trucks had been delivered to customers and clocked up more than 42,00,000 kilometres. Besides the further improved fuel economy and lower maintenance costs, BharatBenz BS-IV vehicles also work with BS-III fuel, if required.

BharatBenz BS-IV vehicles meet the upgraded norms using a system based on SCR technology proven in hundreds of thousands of Daimler commercial vehicles in many markets for over a decade. DICV had tested this technology in Indian operating conditions for over a million kilometres before starting to roll it out to customers in 2015.

The SCR technology uses an aqueous urea-based fluid called AdBlue, which is sprayed into the exhaust stream to break down dangerous nitrogen oxides emissions into harmless nitrogen and water. AdBlue consumption is only a fraction of fuel consumption, so refill intervals are fewer. Adblue is available nationwide at all BharatBenz dealerships and other outlets.