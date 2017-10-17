BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport Launched in India for Rs 49.90 Lakh

German car manufacturer, BMW has launched 330i Gran Turismo M Sport in India for Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from today onwards.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept in the segment and became a trailblazer with its unique and modern character. Combining the best of excellent practicality and long-distance comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is the perfect vehicle for individuals with an active lifestyle”.The M Sport package brings an extra dose of sportiness to the exteriors of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in black high-gloss produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. Fitted with M aerodynamic package and 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front side panels further accentuates its dynamic character. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. A tailpipe finisher in chrome high-gloss, define the distinctive exterior character of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.The M Sport package interior creates a dynamic and exclusive ambiance: sport seats for driver and passenger provide the perfect lateral support and great comfort. The sporty-dynamic appearance is apparent in the whole car, from the multifunction M leather steering wheel to the BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite and the M door sill finishers. BMW Head-Up display will result in even more relaxed driving with complete concentration on the road ahead.The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport produces an output of 252 hp and produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.Furthermore, the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport comes with a cruise control with braking function as standard. The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport also provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, Run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.The BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport also gets ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, BMW Navigation system Professional with Touch Functionality 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is now available in one diesel variant – BMW 320d Gran Turismo Luxury Line and two petrol variants – BMW 330i Gran Turismo Luxury Line and BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport Edition.