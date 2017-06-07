BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Test Drive Review – Yatch on Wheels

From the Head-of-the States to Actors, from Politicians to Business Tycoons, who doesn’t love the BMW 7-series sedan? The flagship from the house of BMW is one of the most loved vehicles among the chauffeur driven cars. But is it only for those who loves to be chauffeur driven or does it has more for those who love driving themselves? Our take on the BMW 7-Series here.

Looks

The BMW 7-Series in India is available in two variants – the Luxury Package and the M-Sport Package. The 7-Series we drove came with the M-Sport Package which accentuates the sporty character of the sedan. The Anti-Dazzle BMW Laserlight with BMW Selective Beam, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, LED Rear Combination Lamp and Long Wheelbase with over 5-metre of length, makes the 7-Series a head-turner. A lot of chrome has been used throughout the 7-series, right from the window linings to tailpipes.

BMW 7-Series Rear 3/4th Profile. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

There’s a lot of things going on inside the cabin of the BMW 7-Series sedan. But if it’s the comfort you seek, there’s no better place to be than the rear seats of the new BMW 7-series. The rear seats are basically an Executive Lounge with Massage Seats and comes with a tab that gives you control over virtually everything, apart from the driving of course. You can control the Ambient Lighting with 6 Color Options, Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, all the window blinds, and can also adjust the rear seats.

BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Laser Light. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

Technology

The 2017 BMW 7-Series is a technological wonder and comes with some of the most advanced technology to ever make its way in a car. There are 3 tabs for the rear seats, 2 for entertainment and 1 for control. The 8 inch MMI screen, iDrive Controller, adaptive cruise control, Ambient Air Package, and much more are part of the technology package.

BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Park Assist Function. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

The Key Fob of the BMW is a none-of-its-kind remote device that can be used for a variety of options, apart from the regular opening and closing the doors of the 7-series. The touch-screen key fob gives out a variety of information pertaining to the 7-series right from security information to the vehicle information and of course, the much touted self parking assist function.

So all you need to do is push this button and the car will self park or even come out of the garage itself. The key fob in itself is no less than a tablet or a mobile phone. Just so you know, the car can be moved only in the straight direction, and can’t be used for parallel or perpendicular parking. The new 7-series also marks the world premiere of BMW gesture control, enabling easy interaction with an infotainment system using hand movements.

BMW 7-Series 730 Ld iDrive Controller. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

Engine

The car we drove was the 730 Ld, which is the diesel-fuel powered 7-series. The engine is a 3-litre 6-cylinder twin turbo unit that produces 265 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque. You can achieve 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The smooth 8-speed automatic gearbox make the driving a bit eventful. BMW claims that 7-series has a mileage of 16.7 kmpl.

BMW 7-Series 730 Ld is good to drive. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

Designing inputs of the new 7-Series are taken from the BMW’s i8 hybrid Sportscar, like the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic to strengthen the chassis which not only reduces the weight, but makes it a great handler. BMW calls it the Carbon Core. The front mounted camera units reads the bumps and potholes ahead and adjust the suspension settings accordingly. Needless to say, the 7-series absorbs all the bumps and gives you a very plush ride.

But if you are an enthusiast looking for a sporty drive, choose the Sport mode, which drops the body height, tweaks the chassis and gives you an urge to push it more. All in all, the driving dynamics of the 7-series are impeccable thanks to the air-suspension, electro mechanical anti roll bar and a variety of technology that is always working to give you a desired drive quality.

BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Cabin. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Cars18.in)

Verdict

Retailing for Rs 1.11 Crores (base variant, ex-showroom, Delhi), the BMW 7-series finds a staunch competitor in the form of the Mercedes S-Class. Yet it’s the BMW’s impeccable driving dynamics and the state-of-the-art technology that gives it a leading edge. This car is the very definition of luxury and rounds-up as a complete package in the flagship luxury sedan category.