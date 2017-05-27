BMW 7 Series (730Ld) Has All the Tech That You Can Desire in 2017

When it comes to luxury cars then there are largely three cars that people consider in India – the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

Out of these three brands, the one that's known for driving dynamics is BMW and with their flagship sedan – the 7 Series, they seemed to have pulled all the stops even when it comes to loading their cars with features. The tech on the 7 Series includes the likes of park assist, 360-degree cameras, massage seats and you can even move the car while being outside it simply by using the key.

The best way to get an idea of how all these features are in action, watch the videos below.









Don't Miss: BMW 320i Review: A Pure Driver's Car