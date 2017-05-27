X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

BMW 7 Series (730Ld) Has All the Tech That You Can Desire in 2017

News18.com

Updated: May 27, 2017, 3:42 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
BMW 7 Series (730Ld) Has All the Tech That You Can Desire in 2017
The BMW 7 Series. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

When it comes to luxury cars then there are largely three cars that people consider in India – the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

Out of these three brands, the one that's known for driving dynamics is BMW and with their flagship sedan – the 7 Series, they seemed to have pulled all the stops even when it comes to loading their cars with features. The tech on the 7 Series includes the likes of park assist, 360-degree cameras, massage seats and you can even move the car while being outside it simply by using the key.

The best way to get an idea of how all these features are in action, watch the videos below.


 


 

Don't Miss: BMW 320i Review: A Pure Driver's Car

First Published: May 27, 2017, 3:37 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.