X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
BMW 7 Series (730Ld) Has All the Tech That You Can Desire in 2017
The BMW 7 Series. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
When it comes to luxury cars then there are largely three cars that people consider in India – the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.
Out of these three brands, the one that's known for driving dynamics is BMW and with their flagship sedan – the 7 Series, they seemed to have pulled all the stops even when it comes to loading their cars with features. The tech on the 7 Series includes the likes of park assist, 360-degree cameras, massage seats and you can even move the car while being outside it simply by using the key.
The best way to get an idea of how all these features are in action, watch the videos below.
Don't Miss: BMW 320i Review: A Pure Driver's Car
First Published: May 27, 2017, 3:37 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Blames Wife for Missing Sachin's Movie Premiere With Hilarious Tweet
- Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge Just Taps Into Collective Nostalgia
- Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Warm-up, Live From Birmingham
- GST Impact – Mercedes Announces Price Reduction by Upto 9%
- Qualcomm India Roadmap: More For Indian Smartphone Users