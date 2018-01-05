BMW Group Delivers Best Sales Performance in India Till Date With 9800 Cars Sold in 2017

BMW Group delivered its finest performance in India till date in the calendar year 2017 with all three brands – BMW, MINI, and Motorrad. BMW Group India delivered 9800 cars (BMW + MINI) in 2017, registering a growth of 25% as compared to 2016. BMW India sold 9379 cars in 2017, clocking a notable growth of 25% as compared to 2016. MINI is leading the small-premium car segment in India with 421 MINIs hitting the road in 2017, a growth of 17% as compared to 2016.In the first year of its operations in the country, BMW Motorrad has created a strong appeal among Indian customers, delivering 252 motorcycles.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President – BMW Group India, said, “2017 was a challenging year for the automotive industry in India that adversely affected stability and impacted consumer confidence due to several policy fluctuations. BMW Group India has achieved this successful growth as a result of its robust strategy, a resolute approach to its implementation and absolute commitment to all customers and their needs. We have created a differentiating factor in the Indian luxury car market with the strength of our brands, products, and innovative customer initiatives.”In 2017, the BMW sales growth was predominantly driven by the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment, particularly the BMW X1 (compact SAV) and the BMW X5 (premium SAV). The second half of 2017 also saw an unprecedented acceleration in sales with the launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series, the most progressive sport-business sedan in India.Mr. Pawah further added, “We are moving forward with a clear aim and our resolute strategy of ‘Power to Lead’. We are well-prepared to set a benchmark in the Indian automobile industry in every aspect, with passion, performance, and excellence. We are confident of continuing this momentum but our primary goal is to grow the size of the luxury car market in India. We strongly believe, that leading the growth of the segment is more important than anything, even more, important than being just Number One.”