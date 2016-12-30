BMW Wins Case Against Chinese Clothing Companies Over Copying of Logo

Two Chinese clothing companies lost a court case filed by BMW over copying of its logo.

Shanghai Intellectual Property Court said that the two companies infringed BMW’s registered trademarks and capitalised on the brand's reputation. BMW will now be paid £350,000 in compensation, Shanghai Daily reported.

The Chinese company in question was founded in 2008 with a name Deguo Baoma Group which translates to ‘German BMW Group’, which authorised its brand Chuangjia to use a logo resembling BMW's on its clothing line. The copied logo had a an N in place of the W.

The copied logo was used on numerous clothing products, including shoes and handbags, and over the span if its existence it was tweaked to look more like BMW's logo.

