BMW X2 Sports Activity Coupe Officially Teased, Unveiling in September

BMW X2. (Image: BMW)

The new BMW X2 still has some time to go before its highly anticipated world premiere. But even though it’s still in its development phase, the latest Sports Activity Coupé from the BMW X family set off on an exploration trip into its future environment – the urban jungle.And the outfit chosen by the new BMW X2 was just right for this adventure: its athletic contours were dressed in a spectacular camouflage design that was absolutely perfect for a jungle excursion. The striking finish in yellow, grey and black highlights the distinctive qualities of the new Sports Activity Coupé in an optimum fashion.At the front, the car gets inverted kidney grille and scowling headlights along with the lower grille that is inspired by the X2 concept’s intake vents. It also gets triangular motif around the fog lights.At the rear, the new BMW X2 will come with wraparound LED taillights, shark fin antenna and dual exhaust. Overall, the car looks quite aggressive with accentuated wheel arches, taller roof and larger windows.Under the hood, the new X2 is expected to get the same 2.0-litre turbo-four that churns out 228 hp, 350 Nm of peak torque and mated to eight-speed automatic transmission as on the X1. The X2 is also expected to get an M Performance model, similar to the X4 M40i.The BMW X2 will be unveiled at Frankfurt motor show in September and so far there is no confirmation from the company’s end about X2’s launch in India.