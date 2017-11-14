Bollywood Actor Said Ali Khan Gifts Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Worth Rs 1.07 Crore
Saif is a big fan of the brand having grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned.
Actor Saif Ali Khan with his new set of wheels – the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at Landmark Jeep. (Image: Jeep)
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan often called ‘Chote Nawab’ has gifted himself a new luxury SUV– the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Available with a price tag of Rs 01.07 crore (ex-showroom), the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is flagship bike by US-based car manufacturer, Jeep which is a part of FCA group. Powered by a 6.4-Litre HEMI V8 engine, the SUV churns out 624 Nm of peak torque. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are top of the class such as heated seats dressed in Nappa leather, dual pane panoramic sunroof.
The HID headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels provide a muscular look and better road presence to the car. Inside the cabin, the car gets 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.
Known for his roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal and Agent Vinod. Saif Ali Khan is also a respectful name among the Car owners community due to his love for Cars. Saif also owns an Audi R8 Spyder, Ford Mustang, and BMW 7-Series. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the newest addition to his garage. Saif is a big fan of the brand having grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned. The keys of the SRT were handed over by Mr. Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India
