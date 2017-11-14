Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Gifts Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Worth Rs 1.07 Crore
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is now an owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and is a big fan of the American brand having grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned.
Actor Saif Ali Khan with his new set of wheels – the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at Landmark Jeep. (Image: Jeep)
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is also often called as ‘Chote Nawab’, has gifted himself a new luxury SUV – the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Available at a price tag of Rs 1.07 crore (ex-showroom), the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is the flagship SUV made by the US-based car manufacturer Jeep, which is a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group. Powered by a 6.4-Litre HEMI V8 engine, the SUV churns out 624 Nm of peak torque. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are claimed to be top of the class, such as heated seats which are dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
The HID headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels provide a muscular look to the car and better road presence as well. Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | SUV Of The Year: Tata Hexa or Jeep Compass? Vote and Win
Known for his roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal and Agent Vinod, Saif Ali Khan is also a respectful name among the car enthusiasts' community due to his love for cars. Saif also owns an Audi R8 Spyder, Ford Mustang, and a BMW 7-Series. The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the newest addition to his garage. Saif is also a fan of the brand and has grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned. The keys of the SRT were handed over by Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.
Also Watch: All-New Ford EcoSport | First Drive Review | Cars18
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
The HID headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels provide a muscular look to the car and better road presence as well. Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | SUV Of The Year: Tata Hexa or Jeep Compass? Vote and Win
Known for his roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal and Agent Vinod, Saif Ali Khan is also a respectful name among the car enthusiasts' community due to his love for cars. Saif also owns an Audi R8 Spyder, Ford Mustang, and a BMW 7-Series. The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the newest addition to his garage. Saif is also a fan of the brand and has grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned. The keys of the SRT were handed over by Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.
Also Watch: All-New Ford EcoSport | First Drive Review | Cars18
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Ousted From U-19 Asia Cup After Bangladesh Thrashing
- New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- Salman Khan on Padmavati Row: Let CBFC Decide the Fate of the Film
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You