Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Gifts Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Worth Rs 1.07 Crore

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is also often called as ‘Chote Nawab’, has gifted himself a new luxury SUV – the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Available at a price tag of Rs 1.07 crore (ex-showroom), the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is the flagship SUV made by the US-based car manufacturer Jeep, which is a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group. Powered by a 6.4-Litre HEMI V8 engine, the SUV churns out 624 Nm of peak torque. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are claimed to be top of the class, such as heated seats which are dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.The HID headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels provide a muscular look to the car and better road presence as well. Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.Known for his roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal and Agent Vinod, Saif Ali Khan is also a respectful name among the car enthusiasts' community due to his love for cars. Saif also owns an Audi R8 Spyder, Ford Mustang, and a BMW 7-Series. The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the newest addition to his garage. Saif is also a fan of the brand and has grown up with the Willys Jeep that his family owned. The keys of the SRT were handed over by Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.