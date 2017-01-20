Bosch Opens CoCo Bosch Car Service Centre in Bengaluru

Bosch Limited has inaugurated its first Company Owned Company Operated (CoCo) Bosch Car Service Centre in Bengaluru, and announced that it plans to add 700 more such centres under the franchisee model in the next five years.

The centre, which will provide high quality services with state-of-the-art equipment for multi-brand cars, was inaugurated by President of Bosch Group India, Soumitra Bhattacharya.

Addressing the need created by an increasing customer demand, technological products and systems, growing pre-owned car sales in the market and number of cars coming out of the warranty period, Bosch has established the Centre and further plans to add 700 more car service centres under the franchisee model in the next 5 years, the company said.

Regional President, Automotive Aftermarket, Bosch Limited, Vijay Pandey said, "Through multi-brand car repair workshop concepts, we would like to establish high quality repair workshops to support customers across the country.

Depending on the size of the workshop, the centres will be equipped to service around 300 to 750 cars in a month," he said. The CoCo Bosch Car Service Centre here is spread across 20,000 sq ft., with 14 service bays.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art Bosch equipment such as Wheel Aligner and Balancer, Tyre Changer, Nitrogen Tyre Inflator, KTS (ECU diagnostic scanner with ESI software for vehicle diagnosis and troubleshooting), 2-Post and 4-Pole Lifts, AC Service Machine, Headlight aligner, automated car wash and more, the company said in a statement.

The centre also has an accident repair facility with latest Collision Repair System and Paint Booth, it said.

The range of services include Routine Maintenance, ECU Diagnostics, Brake Service, Clutch Overhaul, Suspension System, AC diagnostics and service, aggregate repairs, body repairs and painting, wheel balancing and tyre service and car wash, detailing.

The centre also plans to offer value added services like 24x7 Road Side Assistance, Pre-owned Car Inspection, Certification and Extended Warranty, Easy EMI payments, the release added.