Brabus Refined Mercedes that Can Lap a Lamborghini

Inside the Brabus 900 based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The latest Brabus-refined Mercedes model is the perfect car for people that want to travel extremely quickly, yet in extreme levels of comfort and tranquility.Taking the new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 as its starting point -- a luxury liner of a car that measures nearly 5.5 meters from nose to tail, that tips the scales at 2360kg, and which is packed with creature comforts including airline-type reclining rear seats and bespoke champagne flutes -- Brabus has somehow managed to turn it into a car with a higher top speed than a McLaren 720s, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, or the Ford GT.This car can go from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, tops out at 217mph, generates 900hp and serves up a phenomenal 1500Nm of torque. These ferocious levels of performance are down to the company essentially rebuilding the car's stock 6-liter twin turbo V12 engine. By adding a billet crankshaft with a longer stroke, ditching the standard pistons for forged pistons designed in-house, and swapping out the standard turbos for two of its own design, Brabus has managed to increase output by nearly 30% over the standard car.But it's not just the engine; exhausts, manifolds, cooling systems and all other engine peripherals have been equally overhauled to ensure that this car is not a one-hit wonder. It will be able to hit its high notes whenever the driver demands. It even comes backed by a three-year warranty.But with so much extra grunt under the hood, the car has had to receive several external aerodynamic adjustments to ensure it stays planted to the road rather than taking off like a jet plane -- after all, 100% of the car's power goes solely to the rear wheels.A completely new front bumper design with integrated front spoiler keeps the front axle glued to the ground, while the rear bumper has also been redesigned to incorporate a diffuser and the custom exhaust ports.What's more, the company can work similar magic in the cabin, converting the car into a mobile office complete with an integrated server and Microsoft Surface Pro tablets, plus extra pull-out tables and storage systems to suit those who want to be productive on the go. Or, the company can alternatively dress the cabin like the interior of a gentleman's club -- Brabus likes to boast that it can offer an "endless variety of leathers and Alcantara in any desired color and with practically any desired upholstery layout."The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 with BRABUS 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine is available as a built-to-order complete car or, as a step-by-step conversion for clients that already have a Mercedes-Maybach S650 in their collection.