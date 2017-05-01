Car Launches to Look Forward to in May 2017

Buying a car can be an exhaustive process and one of the biggest concerns while buying a car is whether you should buy it right away or wait for the upcoming launches. However, it can be a tedious process to look individually for car launches that are about to take place. If that is the case for you, then we have you covered.

We have put together the list of car launches that will be taking place in the month of May 2017.

Maruti Suzuki DZire

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new third generation of their sub-4 metre compact sedan DZire (pictured above) which will be launching in India on May 16, 2017. Deliveries of the car will begin on the day of its launch itself. Bookings for the new DZire will begin from the first week of May.

The new Maruti Suzuki offering will only be called ‘DZire’ and not ‘Swift DZire’.

The launch will be on May 16. You can read more about it here.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport

Toyota Innova Crysta. (Photo: Toyota India/Altered by News18.com)

Toyota is set to launch the ‘Touring Sport’ variant of their popular MPV Innova Crysta on May 4, 2017, as a first-anniversary edition of its second generation Innova. The Innova Crysta Touring Sport is expected to be available in new colour options.

In terms of expected changes, it could get new body cladding giving it a tougher look and 16-inch blacked out alloy wheels as Toyota had discontinued the 17-inch alloy wheel options from the Innova Crysta range following customer complaints.

The launch of the Innova Crysta will be on May 4, 2017. You can read more about it here.

Chevrolet Beat

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark that was unveiled at the 2015 New York Auto Show. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Courtesy: GM)

Chevrolet is set to launch the new Beat hatchback in India on May 25, 2017.

The car is set to come with an all-new design language which will be similar to the 2016 Chevrolet Spark's global model, which was first unveiled at the 2015 New York Auto Show. The car will be the first in the line of three upcoming launches by Chevrolet in India – the Beat, Beat Activ and Beat Essentia. The company had also showcased a concept version of the Beat at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo.

While the new Beat will be based on the global model of the Spark, it may not get the same underbody as the Spark and could retain the existing chassis.

The new Chevrolet Beat will launch on May 25, 2017. You can read more about it here.