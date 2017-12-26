Cars to Watch Out For at 2018 Detroit Motor Show

The grandly named North American International Auto Show is probably better known to most as the Detroit Motor Show, but there's no doubting the fact it's one of the biggest events in the global automotive industry calendar. As well as being a massive showcase for the American market, it's also used a platform for manufacturers to launch models of key significance to the global industry. So, here's a quick look at some of the models to look out for at the 2018 show in January.There will be some real extremes at this year's show, and although it made a sneak appearance in Texas last week, the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado light-duty pickup is sure to be a big focus of attention. Pickups don't get redesigned as often as cars tend to, and as pickups outsell cars in the United States a new look for the second biggest-selling model out there is going to be a big deal.Crossovers and SUVs are big news and big business everywhere in the world right now, and plenty will be making debuts in Detroit in January. The all-new BMW X2 is going to create a lot of interest, but so is the new "crossover flagship" concept from Lexus that's recently been teased, the LF-1 Limitless.But if SUVs are big at the moment, hybrids and all-electric vehicles are going to be even bigger going forward, and they could dominate the show this year. We've just learned Honda is going to be showcasing an all-new version of the previously discontinued Insight sedan, and BMW will be unveiling its new version of the somewhat more exotic i8. There are also likely to be a number of exciting electrified concepts from the likes of Subaru, Mitsubishi and others.On the more mainstream front, although it's long been discontinued in some parts of Europe, the Volkswagen Jetta remains the German auto giant's biggest-selling vehicle in the United States. So, the first completely new generation of the Jetta in some time will be making its global debut, and it wouldn't be a shock if there were to be some sort of hybrid included in the range.Mercedes has already unveiled a new CLS, but an AMG version is in the pipeline that could make an appearance in Detroit, along with a new AMG 53 moniker dedicated to models with new high-performance hybrid powertrains. But even those could be overshadowed if the latest incarnation of the Mercedes Project One hypercar makes an appearance on the stand.