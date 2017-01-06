CES 2017: Meet Honda UNI-CUB, a Self-Balancing Personal Mobility Device
Honda Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The Honda UNI-CUB display enables CES attendees to experience a self-balancing personal mobility device that enables the seated rider to control speed, move in any direction and stop, all by simply shifting body weight.
Earlier this year, the company opened the UNI-CUB’s API seeking to facilitate the creation of software that can control the device from a smartphone and other devices, which would provide the potential to expand its value and functionality for people.
This expands upon the UNI-CUB’s original system, which currently allows the seated rider to control speed, move in any direction and stop, all by simply shifting body weight.
With the ability to freely move forward, backward, side-to-side and diagonally, UNI-CUB can quickly and easily maneuver among people.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- SKIPPER ON SKIPPERIf Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- legacy Lives On10 Dialogues of Om Puri That'll be Remembered For Years To Come