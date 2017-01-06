CES 2017: Renault's Smart Socks and Glow-In-The-Dark Cable to Charge Your Car

While other car companies are demonstrating vehicles with artificial intelligence or smart home integration, France's biggest car company is taking a very different approach to innovation when it comes to the future of mobility at this year's consumer technology showcase. Renault's stand at this year's show includes a car that can be dressed and undressed to suit an occasion; a glow-in-the-dark electric vehicle charging cable; and a pair of smart socks.

Though initially disparate, they all have two things in common: they've been developed in partnership with leading tech companies, and they're the result of what Renault describes as an "open approach to innovation."

"Our industry is changing rapidly. Being able to work in all new ways, incorporating new technology with new scenarios in mind, ensures we're constantly exploring new areas of transportation, connected cars, zero emissions and an easier life for our customers," said Pierrick Cornet, VP Engineering, Groupe Renault. Personalization is high on Renault's agenda and while other companies are looking at apps that can learn a driver's preferences and automatically suggest a restaurant or an album, Renault has been exploring ways for customers to customise their car's bodywork.

The POM is a concept car based on the plug-in electric Renault Twizy, but it comes with no external panelling. Developed with OSVehicle, the idea is to let owners custom design and 3D print the exterior to create something truly unique and – because it uses an open-source platform – free to share.

"We are very excited to welcome a great Auto OEM like Renault in our open ecosystem," said OSVehicle co-founder Tin Hang. "Sharing common hardware platforms to everyone is a new co-creative and horizontal approach that can disrupt this industry lowering significantly costs and time-to-market."

Some of Renault's ideas seem strange, but after a moment's reflection, they're very bright. For example, it has worked with automotive aftermarket firm Pilot on a charging cable with electroluminescent qualities. Because it glows in the day and night, a user or a pedestrian is not going to trip over it, but rather smartly, the pulsing lights are a visual indicator of the car's charge level. No need to reach for a smartphone and launch an app when a quick glance out of the window tells you the car's charged.

The smart socks are a collaboration with Sensoria and are for drivers that want to hit the track and improve on their lap times. The information is captured and shared with an app that also records the car's speed, braking and acceleration.

"Motorsport enthusiasts are in need of more seamless and accurate data collection methods," said Davide Vigano, co-founder and CEO of Sensoria. "Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Renault to expand our wearable technology line and help drivers improve their racing performance."