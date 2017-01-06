CES 2017: Watch Honda Riding Assist Motorcycle Balance Itself

In a global debut at CES, Honda unveiled its Moto Riding Assist technology, which leverages Honda’s robotics technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle that greatly reduces the possibility of falling over while the motorcycle is at rest.

Rather than relying on gyroscopes, which add a great deal of weight and alter the riding experience as announced by other companies, the Honda Moto Riding Assist incorporates technology originally developed for the company’s UNI-CUB personal mobility device.

Also read: Meet Honda UNI-CUB, a Self-Balancing Personal Mobility Device

The experimental motorcycle by Honda moved at speeds of less than three miles per hour, something that is required while pulling out of a garage or stopping at a street light.

The front fork is automatically lowered before setting off for better stability. The bike also makes left and right steering adjustments on its own to ensure balance is always maintained - no matter if a rider is seated on it or not.