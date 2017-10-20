Chevrolet Special Edition 2018 Colorado ZR2 Off-Road Truck to Officially Debut at SEMA

To mark its 100th year as a truck maker the 'bowtie brand' is adding two new very individualized editions to its Colorado lineup and they'll be making their official debut at this year's SEMA Show.The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition is aptly named due to its all-black exterior finish -- emblems and badging included. Even the special 17-inch five-spoke alloys get the monotone treatment.Meanwhile, its stalemate, the Dusk Edition can be optioned in any current Chevrolet paint finish to contrast with the black exterior accents.But pick either and you'll be taking ownership of a pickup with a 2-inch ride height increase, a 3.5-inch wider track and off-road suspension as standard -- including cast-iron control arms and Multimatic dampers that swallow up rocky terrain but are equally adept at smoothing out highway miles.Further ensuring that the vehicles are equal parts show and go, the ZR2 gets locking front and rear differentials, a hill descent mode and the full suite of underbody protection from aluminum skidplates to and off-road rocker protection and a transfer case shield."The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers, even more, personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: midsize, full-size and full-size heavy-duty," said Jim Campbell, US vice president, Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles, and Motorsports. "Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most' strategy."As for what lies beneath the aggressive hood (a design feature exclusive to the ZR2), there's the option of a 3.6-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel that can serve up a massive 369lb-ft of torque.The new trucks will be shown alongside 20 other Chevrolet models at this year's SEMA, which runs in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 3.