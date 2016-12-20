Chevrolet to Hike Car Prices in India Starting January 1

Chevrolet India has announced a price raise across all its models. Effective from January 01, 2017, the estimated price increase on all the Chevrolet cars will range between 1% to 3% depending on the product and variant which will make vehicles approximately Rs 30,000 higher in 2017.

With the increase in Foreign Exchange rates and high inflationary cost, there has been a considerable increase in raw material pricing leading to higher manufacturing cost in the sector, which is the primary reason for the price hike.

Chevrolet is currently running the year end festive offers ‘Dumdar December’ on all the product models and has witnessed a positive response from the customers for the year-end retail campaign.

The offers and discounts that are currently available on Chevrolet cars will also be revised downwards. Thus, it makes December a appropriate month to buy a new Chevrolet Vehicle.

The company aims to engage with its customers. The retail campaign went live in November, providing offers in the month. Chevrolet has extended the festive offer with additional year-end benefits that the patrons can avail in December.