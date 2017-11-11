Chevrolet to Unveil 2019 Corvette ZR1 on November 12

The wait is almost over; the most powerful road-legal production Corvette in history, the 2019 ZR1 is set to make its debut on Sunday exclusively via Instagram.The latest generation Corvette is one of the most handsome in decades but as this new model is promising to pack a 750hp punch, and thanks to several internet leaks over recent days, it's clear that the exterior has had to have a serious makeover in order to improve aerodynamics, road-holding, engine breathing and brakes cooling.So, it will come with a much wider front track and new, extremely wide front fenders that are required to make room for the four heat exchangers needed to keep cool air flowing through the supercharger and into the 6.2-liter V8 engine and to push air to the brakes and out again through the side vents.As well as over 700hp, the car is said to develop 680 ft-lb of torque, and this extra power has meant using a larger supercharger and that in turn is why the car's hood has a huge power bulge to make extra space in the engine bay. But this design necessity also helps to make the car look terrifying to anyone catching a glimpse of it in their rear-view mirror.As for out and out performance figures, there's a good possibility that the company will keep them under wraps until the LA Auto Show in December. But what is clear is that Chevrolet is using the Porsche 911 GT3 as a benchmark to match or ideally better. So we can expect a 0-100km/h time of around 3 seconds.However, top speed may disappoint because Chevrolet has had to take measures to improve downforce -- an absolute obligation for a rear-wheel drive car with a huge engine block hanging over the front axle. But the payoff means that it will be able to be driven with confidence, in the bends, without coming unstuck, even at higher speeds.The car will be offered in hard top and soft top form and in two performance flavors -- with or without a huge fixed rear wing to develop that extra downforce. Going for the larger wing will also mean getting a different suspension setup, bigger brakes and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires.