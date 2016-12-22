Chevrolet Trailblazer Facelift Arriving in India Early 2017

An updated version of the Chevrolet Trailblazer will be launched in India early in 2017. The facelift was initially revealed during the Bangkok Motor Show in March, 2016.

A unit of the 2017 Trailblazer has already been imported to India for approval on regulatory standards and specifications.

Exterior

The already buff look of the current Trailblazer will get a more aggressive makeover. The car will get a revised front grille, headlamps with integrated DRLs, front bumper with large air vents, a more streamlined bonnet and larger fog lamps.

Chevrolet have given it chrome detailing and a new pair of alloys with lower profile tyres. The length of the car has increased too, by 9mm.

Also read: Chevrolet Trailblazer Review | The Mammoth SUV on Steroids

Interior

The new car will get a new dashboard and MyLink infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay as standard.

It will also have options of features like blind warning assist, lane change assist, collision warning, front parking sensors and reverse camera with cross traffic alert system.

Chevrolet Trailblazer 2017 Facelift interior (Image: Chevrolet)

Power

The new Chevrolet Trailblazer 2017 facelift will have the same 2.8-litre 4-cylinder Duramax diesel engine paired to a 6-speed automatic. The engine delivers 200bhp of power at 3,600rpm and 500Nm of torque at 2,000rpm.

The suspension and braking system will be tweaked for better performance.

Also read: All New Chevrolet Traverse to Make Global Debut in Detroit

Price

The new Trailblazer will have a price tag within the range of the current model. The SUV currently is priced at Rs 23.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Chevrolet Trailblazer Review