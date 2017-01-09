Chevrolet Bolt Gets Top Car Award at North American International Auto Show

The Chevy Bolt has been named top car in North America, while the Honda Ridgeline grabbed the honor for top truck.

Utility vehicles were honored separately for the first time. The Pacifica minivan from Fiat Chrysler received the award for top utility.

The honors were announced Monday morning at Detroit's Cobo Center as the North American International Auto Show's press preview days kick into high gear.

The Bolt beat out the Genesis G90 and Volvo S90 for the car award. The electric car from Chevy went on sale late last year. It gets more than 200 miles per battery charge and sells for around $30,000 when a federal tax credit is included. Electric vehicles have failed to catch on with most American consumers amid low gasoline prices, but General Motors hopes the range and price help shift opinions.

Also read: Kia debuts the Kia Stinger at North American International Auto Show

The Ridgeline scored the truck award over Ford F-Series Super Duty and the Nissan Titan. Pacifica got the nod for the utility award over the Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda X-9.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, in their 24th year.

The awards program launched in 1993, and patterned itself after the European Car of the Year. Organizers accept no advertising, though carmakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the honors.