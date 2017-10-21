Chinese Automaker Chang'an Auto to Stop Sales of Fossil Fuel Cars by 2025

Chinese automaker Chang'an Auto has announced it would stop selling traditional fossil fuel cars by 2025 and fully be engaged in new energy cars. In a plan announced, it will spend 100 billion yuan (USD 15 billion) and mobilize 10,000 R&D workers by 2025 to develop quality new energy vehicles.The company also released three new electric models the CS15EV, EADO PHEV and New EADO EV300. Chang'an Auto will have 21 new pure electric vehicle models and 12 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles by 2025. The company sold more than 3 million vehicles last year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China is working on a national strategy on smart cars and considering banning production and sale of fossil fuel cars, according to policymakers attending a forum on automotive industry development last month.