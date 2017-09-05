Chromed-Glass Wine Bottle Debuts As World First
Tank Garage Winery's Chrome Dreams. (Image: Tank Garage Winery)
Vintage car fanatics who also happen to be wine lovers, take note: A California winery has launched what they're calling the world's first chromed-glass wine bottle in homage to the classic American automobile.
To twin its history as a former service station in the 1930s and its second life as a winery, Tank Garage Winery has debuted a limited edition, chromed-glass bottle with mirrored surface, embellished with a wing-wheeled emblem that evokes vintage cars and American metalwork.
Described as their love letter to the classic American automobile, Chrome Dreams was the result of a year's worth of work with a packaging manufacturer, perfecting the proprietary chroming process.
Resin seals are formed and imported from Italy.
In evocative prose that waxes nostalgic about a time when cars weren't just cars but symbols of "America's greatest hopes and dreams" at a time when the world was disconnected, "living pump-to-pump with the windows rolled down."
"We went back to a time when cars weren't just cars, but artful vessels of freedom, carrying the American dream westward across Route 66," reads the description.
Bottles house a 2015 red wine blend, made of 87 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 8 percent Cabernet Franc and 5 percent Petite Sirah, for a wine layered with aromas of crème de cassis, vanilla and caramel, with hints of bay leaf and star anise in the background, says the winery.
It's not a big stretch to twin luxury cars with premium wine.
Classic convertible wine tours in antique cars have become increasingly popular from Napa Valley to France.
Another car-inspired winery is Red Truck Wines in Sonoma, California.
