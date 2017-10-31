Citroen Unveils New C4 Cactus

When Citroën first unveiled the concept version of the C4 Cactus at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013, it could have been seen as just another quirky design exercise from a manufacturer not exactly averse to unique styling. However, since the production version was revealed the following year in Geneva, the very individual styling of the Cactus has proved to be a big hit with buyers. The refreshed 2018 model has now been unveiled, and one of its most distinct styling cues appears to have been discarded.The Cactus has a new, fresher look for 2018, but the unique exterior cladding of this pseudo-SUV has all but disappeared. The large, practical plastic "Airbump" pieces of trim that were designed to protect the Citroën from car park dings and bumps on the doors, and gave the C4 Cactus an appealing and very unique look, have been reduced to just a few inches at the bottom of the doors.There are other aesthetic changes as well though, which include a new-style front bumper with new LED running lights and a revised rear bumper with a new design of rear light.The interior remains largely unchanged, although things do move a little more upscale in the cabin thanks to better sound insulation and seats that are now more comfortable than they were previously.There will be an even greater choice of different engines available for the Citroën this time. The engines from the original model will remain available, but higher specification models get two new engine options. The smallest engines will be the three-cylinder 1.2-liter petrols of 81 and 108 horsepower, which are now joined by a more powerful 138 horsepower unit. For those who still want a diesel these days, there's a choice of two 1.6-liter four-cylinder engines of 99 and 118 horsepower. The more powerful of the two diesels will only be available with an automatic transmission, and those models are not scheduled to arrive with dealers until the second half of 2018.Individual style is still a key part of the appeal of the Cactus, and buyers will have no less than 31 different exterior color combinations to select from.