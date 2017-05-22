Classic Mazda Museum Opens in Germany

Mazda likes to market itself as Japan's most unconventional auto firm. So, where better to open a museum charting its first 100 years of car making history than Germany?

Mazda Classic - Automobil Museum Frey is actually the brainchild of the Frey family, owners of a German Mazda dealership, Auto Frey, who has built up a remarkable collection of noteworthy Mazdas since starting to sell the marque in 1978.

"Uniquely impressive, the first Mazda museum outside Japan represents a dream come true for the Frey family to share with the public its one-of-a-kind collection of vintage Mazdas from around the world," said Mazda Motor Corporation Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto.

The museum is housed in a refurbished, converted train depot dating from 1897 in Angsburg, Bavaria. Officially opening this week, the centrepiece exhibit will be 45 classic Mazdas including a 1967 Cosmo Sport, a 1969 Luce R130, a 1966 Familia 1000 coupé, a 1976 Mazda 616 and a mid-engined AZ-1 sports car from 1992.

Each of the vehicles on display comes from the Frey's personal collection and many were restored personally by family members. Collecting Mazdas became a huge household passion and led to Patriarch Walter and his sons Markus and Joachim travelling the world in search of new rare finds.

In fact, the collection currently runs to 120 vehicles, meaning that the display will be constantly refreshed and rotated so that regular visitors will always see something new.

"Everyone at Mazda headquarters is very proud that the Freys are a part of our organisation and have created something so extraordinary," Marumoto said.