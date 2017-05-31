Confirmed - SAIC to Bring MG Brand to India

As confirmed to News18.com, MG will soon start its operation in India, though no official statement has been released for the same. SAIC (formerly Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), China’s largest automaker owns the legendary MG brand (earlier MG Rover) and will bring the MG brand to India soon.

SAIC has been in talks with GM to buy the Halol facility, ever since GM stopped its production unit at Halol, Gujarat. While there has been no conclusive output from the talks, it is being speculated that SAIC will reach a deal soon. They will start the production of MG cars at the Halol facility, which has an annual manufacturing capacity of over 130,000 units.

MG GS is the compact SUV offering from MG Cars. (Image: MG UK)

Just so you know, Competition Commission of India cleared the proposed acquisition of GM’s plant by SAIC earlier this year. SAIC is eyeing the 2.5 million strong new car market in India and plans to do so with support from former GM executives and dealer network, though, none of this has been confirmed by GM or MG as of now.

GM exits from India, will concentrate on exports only!

MG, also known as Morris Garage, started its car business in the U.K in 1924 and later become the MG Rover Group in 2000. MG Cars’ global portfolio ranges from hatchbacks, sedans to compact SUVs, and currently sells cars like MG3, MG5 and MG6.

In all possibilities, the MG Cars will start its operation in India with the MG3 compact hatchback and MG GS compact SUV. SAIC, has reportedly registered its subsidiary in the country as 'MG Motor India'.

