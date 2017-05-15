DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Dacia Halts Production After Global Ransomware Cyber-Attack
Image for Representative purpose (Image: Reuters)
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, said on Saturday some of its production had been hit by what appeared to be the global ransomware cyber-attack that has infected computers in nearly 100 countries.
Renault stopped production at several sites earlier on Saturday to prevent the spread of the cyber-attack.
Renault's plant at Sandouville in northwestern France was one of the factories that stopped production after ransomware cyber-attack infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
"Part of Dacia's production in Mioveni has been affected by disfunctionalities of IT systems and some employees were sent back home," Dacia said in a statement. "The measure was taken to prevent extending the disfunctions, which at first glance are a consequence of the global cyber-attack."
