Dakar 2017: Stage Six Oruro-La Paz Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2017 has been cancelled considering extreme weather conditions and that some contenders are still on the stage course.

It is not not possible to bring the vehicles and all participants back to Bivouac, and to prepare for the next stage in these adverse conditions.

The organising team has informed that the road at tomorrow's stage course is impracticable.

Official announcement: Stage 6 is cancelled due to extreme climatic conditions. / La etapa 6 queda anulada debido al mal tiempo. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/RWIN03HvYq — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 7, 2017

British biker Sam Sunderland seized the overall lead in the Dakar Rally's motorcycle category on Friday after rivals lost their way in the high plains and dunes of Bolivia.

In the cars, Stephane Peterhansel regained the lead with Peugeot team mate Sebastien Loeb, the nine times world rally champion, taking his second stage win of 2017 and moving up into second place.

Peugeot's Cyril Despres, who had led overnight, dropped to third place.