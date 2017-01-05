Dakar 2017: TVS Sherco's Aravind KP Out of Running, Joan Pedrero Holding Strong

After bagging first position in the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2017, TVS Sherco's Joan Pedrero managed to maintain a position in the top 10 contenders in the second stage, finishing ninth.

The second stage was run between Resistancia-San Miguel de Tucuman (803 km with a 275 km special), when Aravind finished 127th out of 133 and Adrien Metge was at 123.

The third stage however saw a bit of a slip in the team's momentum. Aravind KP couldn't finish the run because of a shoulder injury, but Joan Pedrero was at position 16 out of 125 and Adrien Metge finished 30th.

Aravind already had an injury on his hand day one which he continued to ride along with, but Wednesday's injury put him straight out of contention.

🏁 STAGE 3 SUMMARY CAR/BIKE 🏁

San Miguel de Tucumán > San Salvador de Jujuy 🇦🇷

Watch now the summary and share it!#Dakar2017 #DakarHeroes pic.twitter.com/N2rqoU2BHG — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 5, 2017

Fast and furious! Can you recognize this guy? / ¡Rapido y Furioso! ¿Puedes reconocer a este piloto? #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/T9Dpk6fWXY — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 4, 2017

The Race

The race will be divided in 12 stages, with the first one being on January 2 Asuncion to Resistencia (454km) and will include motorcycles, quadbikes, cars, UTVs and trucks.

Over the next 11 stages, the contenders will drive or ride through San Miguel De Tucuman to San Salvador De Jujuy to Tupiza to Oruro to La Paz. January 8 (Sunday) will be a rest day.

Get up, stand up and keep on riding// Levántate, párate y sigue manejando.@ffcaimi - Stage 2 #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/mYPuXIpiFY — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 4, 2017

The race will be back on on January 9, when the racers will head to Uyuni, and thereafter continue to Salta for the 8th stage.

The racers will then pass through Chilecito to San Juan to Rio Cuarto and then finally to Buenos Aires for the 12th and final stage.